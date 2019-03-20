Joel R. Kleckner Sr.

Joel R. Kleckner Sr., 80, of Emmaus, died on Monday, March 18, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem. He was the devoted husband of the late MaryEllen (Brown) Kleckner, with whom he shared 53 years of marriage.

He has a long career as a telephone lineman/

foreman at the Emmaus Telephone Company, which merged with several other phone companies throughout his 30-year career.

He returned to work as a lineman for Orlando Diefenderfer Electrical Contractors, Allentown.

Born in Summit Hill, he was a son of the late Joel and Helen Kleckner.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Wallace.

Kleckner served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps, having been stationed in California, Japan and the Philippines.

He was a devoted 50-plus-year member of Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit, Emmaus.

The deceased rescued and cared for several daschunds over his lifetime. He loved his vegetable garden and making jewelry and stained glass.

He was involved in his sons' Boy Scout troop for several years.

Surviving are three sons, Joel Jr. and his wife, Sandra, and their son, Joel, Jon and his wife, Debra, and their son, Brandon, and daughter, Ashley, and Jason, and his wife, Kristine, their daughter, Kayla, and son, Jason II; a daughter, Joellen, wife of Stephen Rooney, and their sons Stephen and Ryan; two sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen Kleckner and Emma "Kitty" Vlcek; and two brothers-in-law, Richard Brown and Alan Miller.

He will be missed by his relatives, friends, coworkers and especially his McDonald's breakfast group.

Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill, with the Rev. Ric Elliott officiating. Interment, GAR Cemetery, Summit Hill. Call 6-8 p.m. Friday, Schantz Funeral Home, 250 Main St., Emmaus, and 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, Summit Hill. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit or to the Sanctuary at Haafsville, c/o the Parambo Funeral Home, 18250. Online condolences can be offered at www.parambofh.com. Published in Times News on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary