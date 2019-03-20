Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
Summit Hill, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 W. Fell St.
Summit Hill, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joel Kleckner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joel R. Kleckner Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joel R. Kleckner Sr. Obituary
Joel R. Kleckner Sr.
Joel R. Kleckner Sr., 80, of Emmaus, died on Monday, March 18, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem. He was the devoted husband of the late MaryEllen (Brown) Kleckner, with whom he shared 53 years of marriage.
He has a long career as a telephone lineman/
foreman at the Emmaus Telephone Company, which merged with several other phone companies throughout his 30-year career.
He returned to work as a lineman for Orlando Diefenderfer Electrical Contractors, Allentown.
Born in Summit Hill, he was a son of the late Joel and Helen Kleckner.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Wallace.
Kleckner served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps, having been stationed in California, Japan and the Philippines.
He was a devoted 50-plus-year member of Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit, Emmaus.
The deceased rescued and cared for several daschunds over his lifetime. He loved his vegetable garden and making jewelry and stained glass.
He was involved in his sons' Boy Scout troop for several years.
Surviving are three sons, Joel Jr. and his wife, Sandra, and their son, Joel, Jon and his wife, Debra, and their son, Brandon, and daughter, Ashley, and Jason, and his wife, Kristine, their daughter, Kayla, and son, Jason II; a daughter, Joellen, wife of Stephen Rooney, and their sons Stephen and Ryan; two sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen Kleckner and Emma "Kitty" Vlcek; and two brothers-in-law, Richard Brown and Alan Miller.
He will be missed by his relatives, friends, coworkers and especially his McDonald's breakfast group.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill, with the Rev. Ric Elliott officiating. Interment, GAR Cemetery, Summit Hill. Call 6-8 p.m. Friday, Schantz Funeral Home, 250 Main St., Emmaus, and 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, Summit Hill. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit or to the Sanctuary at Haafsville, c/o the Parambo Funeral Home, 18250. Online condolences can be offered at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
Download Now