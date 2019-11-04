|
|
John A. Yellen
John A. "Butchie" Yellen, 89, of Summit Hill, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospice House in Bethlehem.
Born in Summit Hill, he was a son of the late John and Viola (Laskos) Yellen.
He was a graduate of the former Summit Hill High School.
John worked for the Quartite Lamp Factory in Nesquehoning and last worked at Marian High School as a custodian.
John served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the former St. Stanislaus Roman Catholic Church in Summit Hill and current member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill. John was a member of the Summit Hill American Legion and the former Polish Club in Summit Hill.
Surviving is a niece, Diana Bevich of Summit Hill; nephews, Wayne Phillips, and his wife Gail, of New Tripoli, and Arthur Phillips, and his wife Dahna, of New Ringgold; great-niece, Jaclyn Phillips of Orlando, Fla.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Irene Phillips; and infant brother, Stanley.
Service: Memorial Mass of Christian Burial is on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at noon from St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill. Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Summit Hill. Calling hours are Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon in the church.
Contributions, in his memory, may be made to the Summit Hill American Legion.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill. Online Condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 4, 2019