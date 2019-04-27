John Anthony

Goides

John Anthony Goides, 50, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest Thursday, April 25, 2019, in his residence after a long battle with

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Born in Lehighton, he was a son of Ronald Dimitri Sr. and Kathryn Vita Marie (Murlo) Goides of Nesquehoning.

He was employed by East Penn Manufacturing, and Deka Batteries in Kutztown for more than 23 years. He was a 1986 graduate of Panther Valley High School.

Johnny was a member of the Jim Thorpers Bicycle Team, by whom he will be deeply missed. He was also a former member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Nesquehoning.

John was a kind and caring gentleman who would help anyone and everyone.

Surviving, along with his parents, is a sister, Angela Goides, of New Hampshire; a nephew, Nicholas Goides; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Goides Jr.

Service: A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, 81 E. Catawissa St., Nesquehoning with the Rev. Vasyl Chepelskyy officiating. Interment will be held in Sky View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in his name to the Cancer Clinical Research Foundation, c/o the funeral home.

Online condolences at www.blazoskyfh.com. Published in Times News on Apr. 27, 2019