John Dugan
John D. "Yockey" Dugan, 80, passed away Monday, Sept. 30 at Mahoning Valley Nursing and Rehab Center, Lehigh-ton. His wife Marie H. (Herman) Dugan had passed away in 2006.
Born in Coaldale, he was the son of the late Dennis J. and Margaret H. (Hogan) Dugan.
He was a 1957 graduate of Mauch Chunk Catholic High School where he excelled in basketball.
John had a career as a Chief Petty Officer serving for 21 years in the U.S. Coast Guard before retiring.
During his service, he had volunteered to serve two years in Saigon during the Vietnam War.
After the military, he was employed at the Tobyhanna Army Depot totaling over 30 years in government service.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 304 in Jim Thorpe for many years.
He was a member of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church of Jim Thorpe where he had been very active and served as an usher.
He was a past member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians of Carbon County.
He was an avid Penn State Fan.
He is survived by a daughter, Deborah Covert of DE; his brother, Hugh Dugan and wife Frances of Jim Thorpe; grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by two sons, John "Jackie" Dugan and Terrance "Terry" Dugan; and a daughter, Donna Hoesterey.
Service: A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 4 at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 526 North St., Jim Thorpe with the Rev. James J. Ward officiating. Interment will follow with military honors in the parish cemetery, Jim Thorpe. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be sent to his church.
Published in Times News on Oct. 2, 2019