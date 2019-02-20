Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
Resources
More Obituaries for John Drumheller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John E. Drumheller Sr.


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John E. Drumheller Sr. Obituary
John E.
Drumheller Sr.
John E. Drumheller Sr., 87, of West Penn Township, New Ringgold, died on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 65 years, Shirley Mae (Wohlforth) Drumheller, who passed away on Oct. 21, 2016.
They previously resided in Edison, GA.
He was an independent truck driver.
Born on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 1931, in Shenandoah, he was a son of the late Elmer and Margaret (Morrell) Drumheller.
He was a good mechanic and enjoyed wood crafts and tinkering about his home and garage.
Surviving are a daughter, Connie L., wife of Eugene "Sonny" Lore, with whom he resided; three sons, John E. in Kentucky, Donald R., and his wife, Goldie, of Williamsburg, VA, and Gene, and his wife, Delores, of Douglasville, GA; two brothers, Clayton and Donald; two sisters, Doris, wife of Roy Bennie, and Ruth Shuman; four grandchildren, Jason, John, Eric and Michele; and five great-grandchildren, Colton, Mika, Madison, October and Emerald.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Carter; and a brother, Alan.
Service: Private arrangements are being handled by the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Online condolences can be offered at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.