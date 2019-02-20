John E.

Drumheller Sr.

John E. Drumheller Sr., 87, of West Penn Township, New Ringgold, died on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 65 years, Shirley Mae (Wohlforth) Drumheller, who passed away on Oct. 21, 2016.

They previously resided in Edison, GA.

He was an independent truck driver.

Born on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 1931, in Shenandoah, he was a son of the late Elmer and Margaret (Morrell) Drumheller.

He was a good mechanic and enjoyed wood crafts and tinkering about his home and garage.

Surviving are a daughter, Connie L., wife of Eugene "Sonny" Lore, with whom he resided; three sons, John E. in Kentucky, Donald R., and his wife, Goldie, of Williamsburg, VA, and Gene, and his wife, Delores, of Douglasville, GA; two brothers, Clayton and Donald; two sisters, Doris, wife of Roy Bennie, and Ruth Shuman; four grandchildren, Jason, John, Eric and Michele; and five great-grandchildren, Colton, Mika, Madison, October and Emerald.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Carter; and a brother, Alan.

Service: Private arrangements are being handled by the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Online condolences can be offered at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com. Published in Times News on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary