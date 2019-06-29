John "Jack" E. Martin Sr.

John "Jack" E. Martin, Sr., 89, of Tamaqua, and formerly of Coaldale, died on Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Hometown. He was the husband of Isabelle (Lanham) Martin to whom he would have been married 66 years in August.

Born in Coaldale on June 14, 1930, Jack was a son of the late Joseph Martin and Elizabeth (Murphy) Martin Havron.

A 1948 graduate of the former Coaldale High School, he served in the Air Force during the Korean War.

Jack worked for the Coaldale State Hospital for many years before being employed by the Allentown State Hospital.

He was a member of the First Congregational Church, Coaldale where he served on the board of managers. Jack also was a member of the Coaldale American Legion and the Schuylkill East Gideons.

In addition to his wife Isabelle, he is survived by sons, John E. Martin Jr. and his wife Lisa of Virginia Beach, VA and Jeffrey E. Martin and his wife Melissa of Tuscarora; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Margaret Julo and her husband Jack of Allentown.

Jack was predeceased by daughters, Joyann Martin in 1985 and Jo Ann Hafer in 2005 and brothers, William Martin and Dennis Havron.

Services: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2 at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua with the Rev. Steve Nemeth officiating. Call 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3. Memorials in Jack's name may be made to either First Congregational Church, P.O. Box 93, Coaldale, PA 18218 or Gideons International, Box 188, Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua. Published in Times News on June 29, 2019