Damiano Funeral Home
24 E Blaine St
Mc Adoo, PA 18237
(570) 929-2820
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Damiano Funeral Home
24 E Blaine St
Mc Adoo, PA 18237
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Damiano Funeral Home
24 E Blaine St
Mc Adoo, PA 18237
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Damiano Funeral Home
24 E Blaine St
Mc Adoo, PA 18237
Liturgy
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's B.C. Church
McAdoo, PA
John E. Potochny Obituary
John E. Potochny
John E. Potochny, D.M.D., 79, of Lake Hauto, passed away Monday, Sept. 30 at Hershey Medical Center.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late John and Elizabeth (Lakus) Potochny.
He was a member of St. Michael's B.C. Church, McAdoo.
John was a 1957 graduate of McAdoo High School, a 1961 graduate of Pennsylvania State University and earned his Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry from University of Pennsylvania in 1965.
Prior to retiring, John owned and operated his dental practice in Hometown from 1965 to 2002.
He was a member of the Panther Valley Dental Association, Schuylkill County Mental Health Board of Trustees, Tamaqua Lions Club and also the Barbershop Quartet of Tamaqua.
John had achieved the Eagle Scout Award from the Boy Scouts of America. He was also a life member of Silverbrook Rod and Gun Club, McAdoo, and an avid hunter and fisherman.
Surviving, are his wife of 57 years, Mary Lou (Zukovich) Potochny; sons, John D. Potochny, M.D., and wife Tracy (Titus) of Hershey and Nick Potochny, D.O., and husband Kelvin Shaw of Colorado; daughter, Evelyn Potochny, D.O., of Hershey; grandchildren, Talia and Irena Potochny; sister, Joan Yurescko of Philadelphia; mother-in-law, Mary Zukovich of McAdoo; and nieces and nephews.
Services: Funeral will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. from the Damiano Funeral Home Inc., Blaine and Cleveland streets, McAdoo. The Rev. Gregory Hosler will celebrate the Divine Liturgy with Office of Christian Burial in St. Michael's B.C. Church, McAdoo, at 10 a.m. Calling hours will be held Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. in the funeral home, and a Parastas Service will be held at 7 p.m. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John's name can be made to Four Diamonds at Penn State Children's Hospital, 1249 Cocoa Ave., Suite 115, P.O. Box 852, Hershey, PA, 17033 or at fourdiamonds.org.
John was a Gift of Life Donor; it was his final act of kindness and generosity to others.
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 2, 2019
