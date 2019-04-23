Dr. John

Reese Patterson, 88, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the Hospice House of Laurens.

He was born in 1930 in Hazleton, and was a son of the late Robert Allen Patterson and Anne Elizabeth (Reece) Patterson.

Dr. Patterson is survived by his wife of 66 years, Anne (Baker) Patterson of the home; his son, Dr. John Patterson (Gloria) of Vermont; his daughter, Judith Patterson (Dr. Henderson Pritchard) of Sarasota, FL; his seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his brother, Robert Patterson of New Hope, PA; and his sister, Dr. Helen Brandt of Doylestown, PA.

Dr. Patterson earned a B.S at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania, a M.S. of Sacred Theology from the Lutheran Seminary at Philadelphia, a Master of Divinity from Drew University in Madison, New Jersey, a Ph.D. from Kent State University in Kent, Ohio, and completed a post-doctoral program in educational management from Harvard University.

Dr. Patterson was pastor of the Girardville and William Penn Methodist Church and then the United Methodist Church of Hummelstown, PA. He also served as chaplain at Baldwin Wallace College in Berea, OH. Dr. Patterson was Dean of Students at Newberry College, Newberry, SC, from 1974-85, president of Sue Bennett College in London, Kentucky, and vice president and provost at Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, Kentucky.

After retirement he and Mrs. Patterson lived in Statesboro, Georgia, where he was a beloved substitute teacher for the Bulloch County, Georgia, school system, for many years, before moving to the Presbyterian Home in Clinton, SC.

He was loved by his family and the many friends at the Presbyterian Home and loved sports, played golf, was a voracious reader and a western movie buff. He was also a member of the Freemasons, served in the United States Army, and was a Commissioned Kentucky Colonel.

Service: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice of Laurens County, P.O. Box 187, Clinton, SC 29325.

