|
|
John F.
Cannon
John F. Cannon, 89, of Allentown, loving father of two daughters, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in the Rosemont Care and Rehabilitation Center, Rosemont, from compli-cations of the COVID-19 virus.
Born on Jan. 19, 1931, in Coal-dale, he was a son of the late Frances Cannon and Nancy (Polansky) Cannon,
He graduated from St. Mary's High School, Coaldale, and attended Bloomsburg University. He began his sales career with the Caloric Corp. and worked for many years at W. W. Grainger, Inc., from which he retired
Prior to his career in sales, John served in the U.S. Navy and sailed on the USS Salamonie in the Mediterranean during the Korean War.
He was married to the former Ann T. Herron, also of Coaldale. They raised two daughters, Grace and Colleen, who survive him. He was very proud of his grandson, Benjamin Fritch.
An avid athlete in high school, John distinguished himself on the football field and the basketball court. He remained a lifelong sports fan who followed the Philadelphia Eagles with great enthusiasm.
A proud Navy veteran, he enjoyed attending reunions of fellow sailors who had served on the USS Salamonie. He also loved sailing ships, travel to Ireland and England, classic movies, a good card game and a great joke.
Surviving in addition to his two daughters and grandson are his son-in-law, Matthew Fritch; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by two his former wife, Ann Cannon; and two sisters, Dolores (Cannon) Selewoniuk and Rosemarie (Cannon) Sharpe.
Service: Funeral service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the John F. Herron Funeral Home, Bethlehem. Contri-butions in his name may be made to the Delaware Valley Veterans' Home Resident Welfare Fund. As the Home safeguards the health of its residents (our veterans) during this time of COVID-19, staff are placing an added emphasis on helping residents maintain a healthy lifestyle through engaging, interactive activities. Please make the check payable to "Delaware Valley Veterans' Home" and note "Resident Welfare Fund" and "in memory of John F. Cannon" in the memo section. Mail to: Delaware Valley Veterans' Home, Accounting Department, 2701 Southampton Road, Philadelphia, PA, 19154-1205. Or donate online at https://www.pa.gov/dmva/donate/Donation/Create. Please check Delaware Valley Veterans' Home Resident Welfare Fund on the donation page. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 24, 2020