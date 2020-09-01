1/1
John F. Konowall Jr.
John F. Konowall Jr.
John F. Konowall Jr., 78, of Slatington, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. He was the husband of the late Helen M. (VanArsdale) Konowall.
Born in Broomall, he was the son of the late John F. Sr. and Florence (Wozniak) Konowall.
John worked for over 50 years as a truck driver. He began with Liquid Carbonic, and retired from Praxair, and was the recipient of the
million miles award.
An avid outdoo-rsman, John loved hunting, fishing and skeet shooting, and was a member of the Slatington Skeet Club and the Democratic Club, Danielsville.
He is survived by a son, John F. Konowall III, and wife Pamela, of Oxford; daughters, Donna Davies, with whom he resided, and Kathleen Detwiler of Allentown; granddaughter, Shannon Davies.
He was predeceased by a sister, Josephine Koch.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Assumption BVM Catholic Church, 649 W. Washington St., Slatington. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St., Slatington. Interment to follow Mass at Assumption BVM Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105.


Published in Times News on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
HARDING FUNERAL HOME
SEP
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Assumption BVM Catholic Church
August 31, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Tami Glasmire
Friend
