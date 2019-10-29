|
|
John F. Mertz
John F. "Jack" Mertz, 71, of Lehighton, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital - Gnaden Huetten Memorial Campus in Lehighton. He was the husband of the late June (Smith) Mertz.
Born June 15, 1948, in Allentown, he was a son of the late Edwin and Elsie (Semmel) Mertz.
He was a graduate of William Allen High School, and was most recently employed by Roma Development Company, where he worked as a facilities director until his retirement.
Jack was a member of the Tuscarora R/C Flying Club, the Ontelaunee Rod and Gun Club, the Zinc City Motorcycle Club and Gold Wing Road Rider Association. In his spare time Jack enjoyed riding motorcycle, hunting and spending time outdoors.
Surviving are stepchildren Jill Ferrera and Eric Smith; brothers, Michael Merritt, husband of Maureen, of San Francisco, CA, and Edwin "Skip" Mertz III of Fayetteville, NC; sister, Lori Kelsey, wife of Mike, of Hope Mills, NC; stepsister Marnie Miller of Germansville.
He was predeceased by a brother, Terry Mirrone.
Services: will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Jack's memory be sent to Tiny Beans Animal Rescue, C/O Alicia O'Neil-Mertz. 1434 Autumn Woods Place, Escondido, CA 92029.
Published in Times News on Oct. 29, 2019