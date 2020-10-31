John F. Meyers

John F. Meyers, 71, of Iron St., Lehighton, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem.

He was the longtime boyfriend of Linda Fisher with whom he resided.

Born in Lehigh-

ton, he was the son of the late A. Donald and Anna (Hoiser) Meyers.

He was a 1968 graduate of Lehighton Area High School.

He had first worked for Moyer and Haupt Motors of Lehighton and then worked 28 years as the service manager at the fleet garage of Pencor Services Inc.

He was a member of the Beaver Run Rod and Gun Club, where he served as a trustee spanning 40 years.

He was a member of the Lehighton Fire Co. social club, the Packerton "Old Timer's Club," the Lehighton Orioles Club and the Andreas Sporting Club.

Besides his girlfriend, Linda, he is survived by his son, Josh D. Meyers of Florida.

Services: Memorial service at 4 p.m., Wednesday at Mayes-Melber Funeral Home, 200 Franklin St., Weissport, PA 18235, with the Rev. Dr. Dean D. Frey officiating. Visitation from 3 to 4 p.m. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be sent to the funeral home.





