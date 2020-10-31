1/1
John F. Meyers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John F. Meyers
John F. Meyers, 71, of Iron St., Lehighton, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem.
He was the longtime boyfriend of Linda Fisher with whom he resided.
Born in Lehigh-
ton, he was the son of the late A. Donald and Anna (Hoiser) Meyers.
He was a 1968 graduate of Lehighton Area High School.
He had first worked for Moyer and Haupt Motors of Lehighton and then worked 28 years as the service manager at the fleet garage of Pencor Services Inc.
He was a member of the Beaver Run Rod and Gun Club, where he served as a trustee spanning 40 years.
He was a member of the Lehighton Fire Co. social club, the Packerton "Old Timer's Club," the Lehighton Orioles Club and the Andreas Sporting Club.
Besides his girlfriend, Linda, he is survived by his son, Josh D. Meyers of Florida.
Services: Memorial service at 4 p.m., Wednesday at Mayes-Melber Funeral Home, 200 Franklin St., Weissport, PA 18235, with the Rev. Dr. Dean D. Frey officiating. Visitation from 3 to 4 p.m. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be sent to the funeral home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mayes-Melber Funeral Home
200 Franklin St
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 377-0510
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mayes-Melber Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved