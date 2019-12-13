|
|
John F. Schock
John Franklin "Jack" Schock, husband, father, pap, 84, of Tuscarora, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at home in the loving care of his family.
Survived by his wife of 44 years and love of his life, Mary L. (Brennan) Schock, whom he adored and reminded daily of his love for her; daughters, Kim Kurinec, wife of Michael, of Walnutport, Patricia A. Rascavage, wife of Michael, of Tuscarora, Kathleen A. Devlin, wife of Gil Godfrey, of Drums, and Kelly M. Powell, wife of Ed, of Schnecksville; sons, Morrell Devlin III, and his wife Lisa, of Dallas, Garth T. Devlin of New Philadelphia, and Thorn C. Devlin, and his wife Heidi, of Tamaqua; 24 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Coleman of Bath; brothers, Ronald Schock and David Schock, and his wife Louise, both of Tamaqua; many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by son, James F. Devlin; brothers, Robert "Bobby" Schock and Norman Schock; and sister, Joan Thomas.
Born Monday, May 27, 1935, in Reevesedale, a son of the late Norman C. and Anna Marie (Haldeman) Schock.
A 1953 graduate of Tamaqua High School, Jack served honorably in the United States Marines.
He was president of Tuscarora Enterprise, a generational business begun by his father which Jack owned with his siblings. Upon retirement he worked at Cal's Auto in Hometown for many years.
Jack was an original member of Advent Lutheran Church of Tuscarora, and upon it's closing joined Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tamaqua. He was a lifetime member of Tuscarora Fire Co. and ardent Philadelphia Eagles fan. Sunday rides with Mary and his children became folk lore.
Jack was devoted to Mary and their family.
Service: A funeral service will be at noon on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, from the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, with the Rev. Cindy White to officiate. Friends may call on the morning of services from 10 a.m. until time of services. Interment with military honors will at St. Bertha's R.C.C. Cemetery, Tuscarora.
Memorials in his name to: McKayla Ann Wall Memorial Scholarship Fund, Fritz Financial, 38 Medical Crossings Road, Tamaqua, PA 18252.
Online condolences or a fond memory of Jack may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 13, 2019