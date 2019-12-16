|
John F.
Weston Jr.
John F. "Jack" Weston Jr., 85, of Summit Hill, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at his home. He was the husband of the late Shirley (Katzmire) Weston who passed away on Nov. 21, 2016.
Born in Tamaqua, he was the son of the late John F. Weston Sr. and Evelyn (Deisenroth) Weston.
He was a 1952 graduate of Tamaqua Area High School.
John served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956.
He worked for KME in Nesquehoning as a firetruck assembler for many years and then worked for Interstate Dress Carriers as a diesel mechanic.
John was a member of the Hope of Christ Presbyterian Church in Summit Hill and sang in the chancel choir of the church.
He was an avid bowler and fisherman and enjoyed playing with the pinochle group at a local church.
Surviving are his daughters, Sheryl Weston and Carol Weston both of Summit Hill; a brother, Floyd Heim of New Albany; sisters, Mary Jane Huffman of New Albany, Verna Smith of Delta and Arlene Wertman of Orwigsburg; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Mae Mairose.
Services: Funeral service is on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. from the Hope of Christ Presbyterian Church, 44 W. White St., Summit Hill with the Rev. Ruth Ann Christopher officiating. Interment will follow at GAR Cemetery, Summit Hill. Calling hours are on Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory can be made to the church. Funeral arrangements have been place in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill.
Published in Times News on Dec. 16, 2019