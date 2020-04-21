|
John H. Gelsebach
John H. Gelsebach, loving husband, beloved father, brother, grandfather, of Jim Thorpe, formerly Kintnersville, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020, at home while in the care of his family, at the age of 84 years.
Born Thursday, Aug. 22, 1935, in Passaic County, New Jersey, a son of the late Henry G. and Marian A. (Potter) Gelsebach. John was also predeceased by a grandson, John Harley Gelsebach.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Marion Judith (Greenleaf) Gelsebach; son, John H. Gelsebach; daughters, Wanda Munro, Linda Gelsebach, and her wife Wendy Kratz; brother, Warren Gelsebach, and his wife Deborah; sister, Marian Tiedeman, wife of Frank; grandchildren, Brandy Saltzer, Brandon Gelsebach, Amber Gelsebach and Katelyn Samanns; eight great-
grandchildren; sister-inlaw, Pat Kegel; and dear friend, Stacey Slotter.
A carpenter by trade, John served honorably in the United States Army.
John loved being a pop to his grandchildren, he was unpredictable and there was never a dull moment when John was in the room. John enjoyed working on his tractors of which he could never have too many of. He was a fan of Philadelphia sports.
Service: Private arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 21, 2020