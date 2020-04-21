Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
Resources
More Obituaries for John Gelsebach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John H. Gelsebach

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John H. Gelsebach Obituary
John H. Gelsebach
John H. Gelsebach, loving husband, beloved father, brother, grandfather, of Jim Thorpe, formerly Kintnersville, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020, at home while in the care of his family, at the age of 84 years.
Born Thursday, Aug. 22, 1935, in Passaic County, New Jersey, a son of the late Henry G. and Marian A. (Potter) Gelsebach. John was also predeceased by a grandson, John Harley Gelsebach.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Marion Judith (Greenleaf) Gelsebach; son, John H. Gelsebach; daughters, Wanda Munro, Linda Gelsebach, and her wife Wendy Kratz; brother, Warren Gelsebach, and his wife Deborah; sister, Marian Tiedeman, wife of Frank; grandchildren, Brandy Saltzer, Brandon Gelsebach, Amber Gelsebach and Katelyn Samanns; eight great-
grandchildren; sister-inlaw, Pat Kegel; and dear friend, Stacey Slotter.
A carpenter by trade, John served honorably in the United States Army.
John loved being a pop to his grandchildren, he was unpredictable and there was never a dull moment when John was in the room. John enjoyed working on his tractors of which he could never have too many of. He was a fan of Philadelphia sports.
Service: Private arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -