John H. "Jack" Loew
John H. "Jack" Loew, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, formerly of Tamaqua and longtime resident of Abington, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Plantation Estates in Matthews, North Carolina, at the age of 89.
Born Thursday, Jan. 22, 1931, in Tamaqua, he was the son of the late Edgar W. and Emily (Focht) Loew.
A graduate of Tamaqua High School and member of the class of 1948, he earned his accounting degree at Pierce College, Philadelphia in 1952.
Jack served honorably in the United States Army Finance Corps in South Korea from 1953- 1954. After returning from service he worked at Mathison Aitken and Co. from 1954-1963. In 1961, he became a certified public accountant.
From 1964-1984 he worked as a management consultant at KMG, later known as KPMG, one of the top four accounting firms in the country. From 1984-1987, he was the chief financial officer and chief operating officer of AmQuip Crane Co.
From 1988-1989, Jack established his own consulting firm called John H. Loew & Associates. From 1990-1999 he was the controller and a member of the Board of Directors for Aldan Industries, a manufacturing company in Philadelphia.
Jack was a very active member of Abington Presbyterian Church for 53 years, which included a term as an Elder. He was a member of Matthew's United Methodist Church in North Carolina since 2017.
Jack was a Mason and member of the Shriners. He enjoyed time with family, gardening, dancing, walking, cooking, and decorating the Christmas tree every year.
Jack volunteered at his local hospice for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Franklin Loew, Louise Earthman, Edgar N. Loew, William Loew, and Elizabeth "Betty" Pettiet.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Marjorie (Roppel) Loew; daughter, Lisa L. Wilson, wife of Grant of Charlotte, NC; son, David A. Loew of Abington; grandchildren, Brittany Schmalfeld, Christopher Wilson, Brooke Wilson; great-|granddaughter, Amelia Wilson. Many nieces, nephews and extended family also survive Jack.
Service: Funeral services will be held from the funeral home on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 11 a.m.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. of 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
Interment with military honors will be conducted at Sky-View Memorial Park, Tamaqua.
A memorial service will be held in the chapel at Plantation Estates in Matthews, North Carolina in March.
Published in Times News on Feb. 15, 2020