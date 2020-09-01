1/1
John H. Meckes
1927 - 2020
John H. Meckes, 92, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, with his loving wife and daughter by his side. He was the husband of Bertha (Heckman) Meckes. They were married for 68 years on May 24.
He retired from P.B.& N.E. Railroad and was previously employed at the former Lehighton Furniture Factory. He was also a licensed upholsterer for many years.
Born in Albrightsville on Sept. 25, 1927, he was a son of the late John Meckes Sr. and Suzie (Kibler) Meckes.
He was a member of Christ UCC, Jim Thorpe, for over 50 years, serving on the consistory for 40 years. He was named Elder Emeritus in 2007 and member of the year in 2008.
John was very active in the community, coordinating senior citizens' picnics and volunteering for over 30 years at the Red Cross of Lehigh Valley.
He was a lifetime member of the Fairview Hose Co., Jim Thorpe, a Gold Card member of Penn Forest Fire Company No. 1 and a commissioner for Jim Thorpe Memorial Park for over 25 years.
Surviving in addition to his widow are his loving daughter, Renee, wife of Michael Seyfried, and grandsons, Christopher and Gregory Seyfried, his "boys" were the love of his life; a sister, Anna Moser; and a brother, Roland.
He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Albert, Clayton, Kenneth and Lyman; two sisters, Clara and Mary; and also his "other daughter," Therese Bechtel.
Services: All services will be with immediate family only, due to COVID-19. The family requests masks and social distancing. Arrangements are being handled by the Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Christ UCC Church, Fourth and Center streets, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229, or the Alzheimer's Association.


Published in Times News on Sep. 1, 2020.
