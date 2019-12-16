|
John H. Schickram
John H. Schickram, Tamaqua businessman and civic leader, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in his home on Ryan Avenue in Hometown while in the loving care of his family. He was the husband of Carol A. (DeLay) Schickram. They were married for 48 years.
A 1967 grad-uate of Tama-qua High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard. While serving in the Coast Guard, he attended damage control school at Governors Island in New York. He took carpentry, plumbing, masonry and fiberglass boat repair courses.
John furthered training in biological and chemical warfare and firefighting in Philadelphia. He served on oceanographic expeditions, at weather stations, and a tour of duty in Vietnam.
John received the National Defense Medal, Coast Guard Good Conduct Medal, Navy & Coast Guard Combat Action Ribbon, Coast Guard Commendation Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Stars, Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, Navy Battle Efficiency Award, Unit Commendation, Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation, Vietnam Civil Actions Unit Citation, Vietnam Defense, Overseas Service, Sea Service, American Defense, Cold War Victory and Shellback Commemorative medals. He attained the rank of E-6 before being honorably discharged.
Returning home from military duty, he worked for William F. Schickram Trucking, owned by his grandfather and father.
Upon acquiring the family business, John expanded to excavation, welding and the operation of Schickram's Car Wash & U-Haul of Tamaqua, which he operated for 17 years.
John received a proclamation from the Mayor of Tamaqua, naming March 5, 1997, John Schickram Day for his generous contributions to the community police department.
Affiliated with numerous fraternal and civic organizations, he was a past member of the Gnaden Huetten Hospital Board, having served on the finance and grounds committees; a former director of the Miners National Bank, Heritage National Bank and Main Street Bank of Pottsville; a former Rush Township supervisor, having served as road master, a former township zoning board member and as delegate to Schuylkill Land Fill.
John was past master and past trustee of the Tamaqua Masonic Lodge No. 238; vice president of the Temple Association; a member of the lodge's blood and organ donor program; past High Priest and past trustee of the Tamaqua Chapter No. 177; and a past Grand Principal Sojourner of the Grand Chapter of PA.
He was a member of the Council of Anointed Kings and Hillbilly Degree of Lehigh County, the Sovereign Order of Knights Preceptor, past master of Valley Council No. 352 of Allied Masonic Degrees, past thrice Illustrious master of Council No. 62 of Hazleton, past commander of Ivanhoe Commandeers No. 31 of Mahanoy City, Knights of the York Cross of Honor, and a member of Mary Conclave Knights of the Red Cross of Constantine.
The deceased was a life member of Joshua Association; a 32nd degree and MSA Mason, a past Sovereign Prince and past Most Wise Master. He was presently serving as a trustee on the kitchen committee of the Bloomsburg Consistory, and life member, the Seventh Division Past Commanders Line Officers Association, 45th Masonic "Tuie Club," Rajah Shrine Temple in Reading, Rajah Legion of Honor, Schuylkill County Shrine Club, Lehighton Order of Eastern Star and York Rite College No. 11.
John was also a life member of Grand Commandery Eye Foundation; past Grand Tall Cedar of Schuylkill County Forest 50; a life member of Knights Masonic Council No. 72; past Exalted and past trustee of Tamaqua Elks; a member of National Elks Foundation; past Commander and past trustee of Tamaqua American Legion; a member of Carbon County 40 & 8 Club, Tower City Moose Lodge, Tamaqua Lions Club, past director; a chartered member of Independent Order of Odd Fellows and past Noble Vice of Tamaqua; the Coaldale V.F.W., chartered member of Tamaqua AMVETS and its Last Man's Club.
He was a life member of Vietnam War Inc., Order of Cooties, Pup Tent 31; served as past engineer, past trustee and pensioned member of the East End Fire Co. of Tamaqua; was an aerial foreman of the Tamaqua Fire Department; a member of the Tamaqua Fire Police; a pensioned member of Hometown Fire Company; a life member of New England Fire Company; and an associate member of F.O.P. Lodge No. 13.
Surviving in addition to his widow are two daughters, Amy Lynn, wife of Edward Rarick of Franklin Township, and Johnna of Tamaqua; a sister, Debra Kay, wife of David Radishofski of Hazleton; brothers, two Wayne H., and his wife, Louise, of Tamaqua, and Craig W. of Weatherly; two grandsons, Ian and Aiden, whom he adored; and many nieces and nephews.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Private interment, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and 10-11 a.m. Thursday. Contributions in his name may be made to the Lebanon V.A. Medical Center, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042. Online condolences can be offered at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
