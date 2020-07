I loved my brother John. He was so unique, and I really admired him. Nothing could stop him once he set his mind to something. Growing up with him, he was always into something...building go-carts, buying and selling things, always had some new toy...motor cycle, boats, cars. And when he worked at Golden Point, he always made me a 'special' hamburger to the consternation of his boss. And over the years we talked often on the phone about politics...we were always on the same wave length. John built a beautiful business, and a beautiful family...he was a beautiful guy. I can not believe he has left us...I and my wife will miss him.

Doug Schroeder

Brother