John H. Thomas
John H. Thomas, 53, of Skippack, formerly of Summit Hill, suddenly passed away on July 8, 2020.
He was born on Oct. 3, 1966. John was a loving father who took great pride in his children.
He was an outdoor enthusiast and loved skiing, hiking and biking.
John grew up at Lake Hauto and loved swimming and boating with his children and family. He also loved to travel to tropical islands with his long-time fiancé, Susan Loftus, and take in their beauty.
John had an amazing career as an electrical engineer working for numerous companies with the as a co-founder and CEO of SECA Systems, Inc. He could fix or solve any problem that he was faced with.
He is survived by his father, John Thomas of Summit Hill; fiancé, Susan Loftus of Skippack: children, Mackenzie Thomas and Tyler Thomas of Philadelphia; sister, Karen Thomas-Tiano of Norristown and Lynne Starwiarski of Summit Hill.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Joan Thomas.
Service: Private funeral service for family will be held. Interment at GAR Cemetery, Summit Hill. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill. Online condolences may be shared at www.parambofh.com
