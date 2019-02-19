John J. Domant

John J. Domant, 78, of Bowmanstown, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of the late LaVerne (Snyder) Domant.

He was an installer and repairman for the former Bell Telephone Company for 33 years before retiring in 1996.

Born on May 3, 1940, in Swoy-ersville, he was a son of the late Charles and Julia (Urbanovitch) Domant.

He served our country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era.

John was a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Palmerton.

He was a Bowmanstown Council member for 20 years, and a life member and financial secretary for 10 years of the Bowmanstown Fire Company.

John was a union representative of the Federal Telephone Workers of Pennsylvania, and served on the Palmerton Hospital Board of Directors. He also volunteered for Meals on Wheels.

Surviving are a brother Joseph, and his wife, Donna, of Kingston; a sister Margaret of Luzerne; a sister-in-law, Claudia Domant of Lincoln, Neb.; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also predeceased by a brother Charles; and a sister, Marie Proleika.

Service: Funeral service 9:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton; Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Palmerton. Interment, Parryville Cemetery. Call 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to St. John Neumann School, c/o the funeral home, 18071.