E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Sky-View Memorial Park
108 Lafayette Ave.
Hometown, PA
View Map
John J. Flyzik


1940 - 2019
John J. Flyzik Obituary
John J. Flyzik Jr.
John J. "Jake" Flyzik Jr., 79, of Coaldale, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at home.
Born Monday, Sept. 9, 1940, in Coaldale, a son of the late John and Anna (Mola-tzak) Flyzik.
Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Geor-gine R. (Schneider) Flyzik; daughter, Patricia Falco, wife of Andrew, of Orwigsburg; brother, Michael Flyzik; sister, Ann Flyzik; grandchildren, Domenick, Alexander and Anna Falco.
A 1958 graduate of Coaldale High School, he matriculated to Bucknell University. For the past 20 years he served as an adjunct professor at LCCC teaching computer science.
John was a member of the First Congregational Church of Coaldale. He was an avid outdoors man who enjoyed hunting and fly fishing. John tied his own flies and was an amateur photographer.
Service: A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Sky-View Memorial Park, 108 Lafayette Ave., Hometown, with the Rev. Dr. Wayne Benack to officiate.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua,
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 23, 2019
