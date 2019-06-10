John J.

Kast Jr.

John J. Kast Jr., 66, of Summit Hill, entered into eternal rest Friday, June 7, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. He was the husband of Carol (Wehr) Kast. They celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary last year.

Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late John J. Sr. and Frances (Mantz) Kast.

He was a United States Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War with the military police.

He was a graduate of the Allentown Police Academy. He went on to serve with the Summit Hill and Tamaqua police departments, the Department of Correction SCI Mahanoy and recently worked for United American Security.

He was a member of the Carbon/Schuylkill Fraternal Order of Police where he was past chaplin and a member of the Summit Hill American Legion Post 316.

He was also a member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley Church, Summit Hill. John was an avid Notre Dame and Philadelphia Eagles fan.

Surviving, along with his wife, are a son Timothy and his wife Jacqueline (Woodward) of Mohrsville, PA; and granddaughters Kaitlin and Kellie.

Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill, with the Rev. Allen Hoffa officiating. Interment will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bloomingdale with military and FOP honors at the convenience of the family. Call Wednesday 9:15 to 10:45 a.m. in the church. Donations will be accepted in his name to FOP Scholarship Fund; or the church, c/o Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home, 340 E. Bertsch St., Lansford, PA 18232.