Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home
340 E Bertsch St
Lansford, PA 18232
(570) 645-9700
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kast
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Kast Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John J. Kast Jr. Obituary
John J.
Kast Jr.
John J. Kast Jr., 66, of Summit Hill, entered into eternal rest Friday, June 7, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. He was the husband of Carol (Wehr) Kast. They celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary last year.
Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late John J. Sr. and Frances (Mantz) Kast.
He was a United States Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War with the military police.
He was a graduate of the Allentown Police Academy. He went on to serve with the Summit Hill and Tamaqua police departments, the Department of Correction SCI Mahanoy and recently worked for United American Security.
He was a member of the Carbon/Schuylkill Fraternal Order of Police where he was past chaplin and a member of the Summit Hill American Legion Post 316.
He was also a member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley Church, Summit Hill. John was an avid Notre Dame and Philadelphia Eagles fan.
Surviving, along with his wife, are a son Timothy and his wife Jacqueline (Woodward) of Mohrsville, PA; and granddaughters Kaitlin and Kellie.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill, with the Rev. Allen Hoffa officiating. Interment will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bloomingdale with military and FOP honors at the convenience of the family. Call Wednesday 9:15 to 10:45 a.m. in the church. Donations will be accepted in his name to FOP Scholarship Fund; or the church, c/o Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home, 340 E. Bertsch St., Lansford, PA 18232. Online condolences at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now