John J. Lutz
John J. Lutz
John J. Lutz, 81, of Lemoyne and formerly of Tamaqua, died on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 in Harrisburg.
Born in Coaldale on Jan. 1, 1939, he was the son of the late John J. Sr. and Pauline (nee Gzik) Lutz.
A 1957 graduate of Tamaqua High School, John earned a bachelor's degree from East Stroudsburg University and taught seventh and eighth grade in East Stroudsburg.
He was a member of the former Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Tamaqua.
John loved music and that love was expressed by playing in a band, owning a record shop, and participating in country line dancing.
He is survived by his daughters, Nicole Spuhler of North Carolina, Angelique Ward and her husband, John, of Mechanicsburg, Francine Mellot of Hershey, and Selena Lutz of Shippensburg; grandchildren, Erik Sorensen, Nicolas Sorensen, Ridgley Ward and Emily Ward; sister, Jacqueline Burke of Ocean City, N.J.; a nephew; and a niece.
John was predeceased by a sister, Ann Lutz in 2002.
Services: Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.


Published in Times News on Nov. 14, 2020.
