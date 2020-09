In Loving Memory of My Husband John J. Solski,

on our 63rd Wedding Anniversary

9/28/57 - 9/28/20



A butterfly lights beside us like

a sunbeam and for a brief moment its glory

and beauty belong to our world.

But then it flies again....

And though we wish it could have stayed...

We feel lucky to have seen it.

Missing you more as each day passes.

Love Always and Forever

Jackie





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store