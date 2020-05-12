|
|
John J. Young
John J. Young, 61, of Walnutport, formerly of Palmerton, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was the husband of Vicky Young.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a brother, Sam Young, and his wife, Deborah Young; a sister, Louise Young; a daughter, Teah Reichard, and her husband, Josh Reichard; a grand-daughter, Cayci Reich-ard; a grandson, Nicholas Reichard; a daughter, Tiffani Young; two grandsons, Eric and Toby Schafer; and a son, Cole Young.
Contributions in his name may be made to the ALS Association, 321 Norristown Road, Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for John and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome. com.
Published in Times News on May 12, 2020