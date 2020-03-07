|
John J. "Jack" Zwiesdak
John J. "Jack" Zwiesdak, 77, of Summit Hill, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Daune (Dankel) Zwiesdak of Summit Hill. They celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this past Aug. 15.
Born in Coaldale, he was the son of the late Andrew and Susan (Rudy) Zwiesdak. He was a 1961 graduate of the former Coaldale High School. Jack worked at the former Atlas Powder Plant in Reynolds for 32 years, and a 25 year Atlas Club member.
He was an active member of the Summit Hill United Methodist Church. Jack was also a member of the Coaldale Rod and Gun Club and played in the gun club's Horseshoe League while also traveling to various other horseshoe tournaments.
He was a member of the Summit Hill Historical Society and assisted with planting trees for the Summit Hill Shade Tree Commission.
Jack was recognized as being a 50+ year voter in Carbon County and worked personally at the polls on the 3rd Ward in Summit Hill. He played in the Panther Valley Dart League and was an avid supporter of Panther Valley School District sports. Jack was an avid Eagles, Phillies, Penn State, and NASCAR racing fan.
Surviving, along with his wife, is a son, John Zwiesdak of Summit Hill; daughter and caregiver, Jill Zwiesdak and her fiancé, Randy Gombert, of Summit Hill; grandson, Kyle Zwiesdak of Tamaqua; great-granddaughter, Morgan Zwiesdak; brother-in-law, Bob Dankel and his wife, Nan of Myerstown;
sister-in-law, Joy Keip and her husband, Mike, of Summit Hill; and a niece, Huntre Keip of Summit Hill.
Service: A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill with the Rev. Daniel Meader officiating. Interment will follow at Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Calling hours are from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Contributions in Jack's memory may be made to the Summit Hill United Methodist Church c/o the funeral home.
Published in Times News on Mar. 7, 2020