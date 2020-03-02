Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
Resources
More Obituaries for John Sherbin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Joseph Sherbin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Joseph Sherbin Obituary
John Joseph Sherbin
John Joseph Sherbin, 89, of Lancaster, and formerly of Coaldale, died on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at home. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth (Kidda) Sherbin, to whom he was married 58 years at the time of her death in 2012.
Born in Lans-
ford, on March 27, 1930, John was a son of the late George and Mary (Ochran) Sherbin.
A 1947 graduate of the former Lansford High School, he served in the U.S. Navy.
John was a member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, Lansford, where he was very involved in church activities.
He was appointed to the Coaldale Borough Council to fulfill the unexpired term of a former member. John had been a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Elks.
He spent the most time following the activities of family members, especially those of grandchildren.
John is survived by his children, John Sherbin, and his spouse Kathleen, of Irvington, NY, Lisa Allen, and her spouse Kevin, of Lancaster, and David Sherbin, and his spouse Susan, of Richboro, PA; grandchildren, Laura Ryan, and her spouse Keith, Kaitlyn Allen, and her spouse Caitlynne, Dustin Sherbin, Natalie Allen, and her spouse Thomas Elliott, Alex Sherbin, and Nicholas Allen; great-
grandchildren, Eleanor, Emily, Jessica, Leigh, and Jack; sister, Eleanor Balliet, and her husband Warren, of Lansford; and many loved nephews and nieces.
He was predeceased by a brother, George Walton.
Service: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, with the Rev. Robert Teklinski officiating. Interment in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Hometown, will follow services. Call 10-11 a.m. Memorials in John's name may be made to: St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, c/o Father Teklinski, 9 W. Railroad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com
Published in Times News on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -