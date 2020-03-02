|
John Joseph Sherbin
John Joseph Sherbin, 89, of Lancaster, and formerly of Coaldale, died on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at home. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth (Kidda) Sherbin, to whom he was married 58 years at the time of her death in 2012.
Born in Lans-
ford, on March 27, 1930, John was a son of the late George and Mary (Ochran) Sherbin.
A 1947 graduate of the former Lansford High School, he served in the U.S. Navy.
John was a member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, Lansford, where he was very involved in church activities.
He was appointed to the Coaldale Borough Council to fulfill the unexpired term of a former member. John had been a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Elks.
He spent the most time following the activities of family members, especially those of grandchildren.
John is survived by his children, John Sherbin, and his spouse Kathleen, of Irvington, NY, Lisa Allen, and her spouse Kevin, of Lancaster, and David Sherbin, and his spouse Susan, of Richboro, PA; grandchildren, Laura Ryan, and her spouse Keith, Kaitlyn Allen, and her spouse Caitlynne, Dustin Sherbin, Natalie Allen, and her spouse Thomas Elliott, Alex Sherbin, and Nicholas Allen; great-
grandchildren, Eleanor, Emily, Jessica, Leigh, and Jack; sister, Eleanor Balliet, and her husband Warren, of Lansford; and many loved nephews and nieces.
He was predeceased by a brother, George Walton.
Service: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, with the Rev. Robert Teklinski officiating. Interment in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Hometown, will follow services. Call 10-11 a.m. Memorials in John's name may be made to: St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, c/o Father Teklinski, 9 W. Railroad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com
