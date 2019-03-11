John L. Koomar

John L. Koomar, 103, of Nesquehoning, formerly of Philadelphia, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 9, 2019, in the MapleShade Meadows Senior Living Center, Nesque-honing.

Born in the Hauto Village section of Nes-quehon-ing, he was a son of the late Michael and Anna (York) Koomar.

John lived a life surrounded by art.

He was a graduate of the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts. Several years later, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during World War II as a cryptonalysis technician. He was stationed in London, England, and also served in Germany for a brief period.

Following the war, he had a successful career as an illustrator, but his art was much more than his career.

John had an eye for the everyday landscape where he lived. Free time was spent painting the scenes of Philadelphia, as well as the landscape surrounding his boyhood home in Carbon County.

At one time, John was the oldest member of the Philadelphia Sketch Club - the oldest sketch club in America.

He won first prize in the Hazleton Art League Show and he also had a

one-man exhibit at Northampton County Community College.

He was passionate about music and was a seasoned ticket holder to the Philadelphia Orchestra.

He was a big fan of the Eagles and Phillies.

Although John lived in Philadelphia for most of his adult life, he often came back to Nesquehoning and Lake Hauto on weekends and holidays to spend time with family.

John's last several years were spent at MapleShade Meadows.

Still surrounded by his artwork, John enjoyed listening to music, birdwatching, participating in games of trivia and daily exercise and always having that daily glass of wine.

Above all, John was a true gentleman with a kind heart and soul. He will be missed.

John was the last surviving member of his immediate family, and is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by seven brothers, Edward, Michael, Vincent, Francis, Stephen, James and Joseph; and three sisters, Helen Koomar, Mary Rose and Margaret Reese.

Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, Bruce A. Nalesnik Funeral Home, 57 W. Center St., Nesquehoning, with the Rev. Allen Hoffa officiating. Interment with military graveside service, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 10-11 a.m. Friday. Online condolences can be offered at www.nalesnikfh.com. Published in Times News on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary