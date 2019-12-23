Home

Joseph A Moran Funeral Home Inc
229 W 12Th St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-8341
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Joseph A Moran Funeral Home Inc
229 W 12Th St
Hazleton, PA 18201
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Joseph A Moran Funeral Home Inc
229 W 12Th St
Hazleton, PA 18201
John M. Gimbi Obituary
John M. Gimbi
John "Jacky" M. Gimbi, 82, of West Penn Township, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in the Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hazleton.
Born in Hazleton, he was a son of the late Russell and Margaret (Parsons) Gimbi.
He helped his grandfather, Joel Parsons, at Parsons' Dairy, and then worked for Prices Dairy and Caputo's Ice Plant, Hazleton.
He volunteered at Somerset Medical Center, Somerville, N.J., and enjoyed watching baseball and was a NASCAR fan.
Surviving are a brother, Frederic Gimbi Sr., and his wife, Donna, with whom he resided before moving to Mountain City; a cousin, Larry Parsons; nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews; great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Joel and Russell Gimbi; three aunts, Elizabeth Corazza, Anne Roth and Charlotte Armstrong; and a nephew, Thomas Gimbi.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, with Pastor Edward Nostz officiating. Interment, Weatherly Union Cemetery. Call 10-11 a.m. Thursday. Contributions in his name may be made to the New Life Assembly of God, 407 Schuylkill Ave., Tamaqua, PA 18252, or Blue Mountain Christian Retreat, 1 Christian Lane, New Ringgold PA 17960. Online condolences can be offered at www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 23, 2019
