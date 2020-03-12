Home

EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
(570) 325-3921
John M. Hanley Obituary
John M.
Hanley
John M. Hanley, 87, of Jim Thorpe, and formerly of Brooklyn, NY, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by loving family on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
John was the loving husband of Joanne (Danderline) Hanley. They would have been married 44 years in August.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the youngest of 13 children of the late Anthony and Elizabeth (McGee) Hanley and had been the last surviving sibling.
He was in the U.S. Air Force for four years, serving in Korea as a staff sergeant.
After the military, he worked for the New York Telephone Company for 37 years before retiring.
He had been a former member of the Lake Harmony Fire Police.
John was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
In addition to his wife Joanne, he is survived by two sons, Anthony Hanley, and wife Marizel, of Stroudsburg, and Christopher, at home; grandsons, John Michael and Matthew Thomas.
Service: All services will be private. The Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times News on Mar. 12, 2020
