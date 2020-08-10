John M. Hurban

John M. Hurban, 79, of Walnutport, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg Campus. He was the husband of Elaine R. (Beaber) Hurban, whom he married on Aug 6, 1993.

Born in Allentown on March 30, 1941, he was a son of the late Augustus and Sophie H. (Andrews) Hurban.

John was a graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School, Class of 1959.

He then went on to learn the trade and became an electrician and member of IBEW Local 102 of New Jersey. Throughout his working years, John helped construct many large power plants and casinos, including the Golden Nugget Casino.

He loved to travel with his wife, Elaine, they visited Reno, Las Vegas and Hawaii, to name a few. An avid casino player, John referred to gambling as going to work, and enjoyed his weekly Saturday trip to Mount Airy.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons, John Hurban, Richard Mann of FL, and Scott Mann of Lehighton; daughters, Theresa, and husband James Corcoran, of Slatington, Lori, and husband Stephen Thompson, and Hannelore Green, all of Lehighton; 10 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; brother, Augustus Hurban of WA; sister: Sophie, and husband Robert Schwoyer, of Tioga; nieces and nephews; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins; beloved cat, Mia.

John was predeceased by a son James Hurban; and sister Dorothy Quier.

Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 1152 Oak Road, Walnutport. Family and friends may visit with the family from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the church. Burial to follow at the parish cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.

Kindly wear a mask and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to either Lehigh Valley Transplant Center, 1200 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown PA 18103; or John and Dorothy Morgan Cancer Center, 1240 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown PA 18103.





