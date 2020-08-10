1/1
John M. Hurban
John M. Hurban, 79, of Walnutport, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg Campus. He was the husband of Elaine R. (Beaber) Hurban, whom he married on Aug 6, 1993.
Born in Allentown on March 30, 1941, he was a son of the late Augustus and Sophie H. (Andrews) Hurban.
John was a graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School, Class of 1959.
He then went on to learn the trade and became an electrician and member of IBEW Local 102 of New Jersey. Throughout his working years, John helped construct many large power plants and casinos, including the Golden Nugget Casino.
He loved to travel with his wife, Elaine, they visited Reno, Las Vegas and Hawaii, to name a few. An avid casino player, John referred to gambling as going to work, and enjoyed his weekly Saturday trip to Mount Airy.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons, John Hurban, Richard Mann of FL, and Scott Mann of Lehighton; daughters, Theresa, and husband James Corcoran, of Slatington, Lori, and husband Stephen Thompson, and Hannelore Green, all of Lehighton; 10 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; brother, Augustus Hurban of WA; sister: Sophie, and husband Robert Schwoyer, of Tioga; nieces and nephews; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins; beloved cat, Mia.
John was predeceased by a son James Hurban; and sister Dorothy Quier.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 1152 Oak Road, Walnutport. Family and friends may visit with the family from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the church. Burial to follow at the parish cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.
Kindly wear a mask and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to either Lehigh Valley Transplant Center, 1200 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown PA 18103; or John and Dorothy Morgan Cancer Center, 1240 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown PA 18103.


Published in Times News on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
AUG
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 9, 2020
My condolences to John's family. John and I were classmates at St John the Baptist School and Central Catholic HS. My memories of John are he was a very nice person who always had something good to say when he spoke to you. Rest in Peace John.
Eleanor Stupak Snyder
Classmate
August 9, 2020
My brother and I shared a lot of great times together. He always looked out for me as little girl and we. Did a lot of things together as adults. Lots of camping trips and we helped each other thru the tough times. We were a team. My heart aches over loosing him but he is in a better place with his son and our mom and dad and our sister
Sophie R Schwoyer
Sister
August 9, 2020
Rest in Peace John, I will miss talking to you. It was an honor to know you and spend time at casinos with you . Thank you for being a friend
James Osborne
Friend
