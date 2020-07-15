1/
John M. Tumas
John M. Tumas
John M. Tumas, 73, of Susquehanna Township, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Carolyn's House, Harrisburg. He was the husband of Nancy F. (Brimmer) Tumas.
He was retired from the Lower Moreland School District, Huntington Valley, where he was a librarian.
Born on June 29, 1947, in Coaldale, he was a son of the late John Tumas and Nellie (Bozis) Tumas.
He was a 1965 graduate of Tamaqua High School and also graduated from Kutztown University and received his master's degree from the former Beaver College.
John was a member of St. Thomas United Church of Christ, Linglestown.
He enjoyed motorcycle riding and clay shooting with his son.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a son, William T., and his wife, Tanya, of Linglestown.
Service: Private funeral service for the family. Arrangements by Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home, 2100 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg. To send condolences or to share memories with the family, please go to BitnerCares.com.


Published in Times News on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
