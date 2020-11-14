John M. Uzick
John M. Uzick, 86, of West Penn Township, died on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 in Pottsville.
He was the husband of Gloria (nee Davis) Uzick, to whom he was married 63 years.
Born in New Jersey on Sept. 4, 1934, John was the son of the late Michael and Elizabeth (nee Shulla) Uzick.
A 1952 graduate of Tamaqua High School, he graduated from the University of Maryland and Villanova University earning both a bachelor's and master's degree in mechanical engineering.
A licensed professional engineer, John worked for the Atlas Powder Co. for 37 years. He was an avid fisherman and hunter.
In 1999, John was inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame as a football player.
He was a Lutheran.
In addition to his wife Gloria, John is survived by a daughter, Elaine Woodland and her husband, Chip, of Berwick; sister, Dorothy Stafiniak of Bethlehem; two nephews; and a niece.
Services: Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials in John's name may be made to a charity of one's choice
Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.