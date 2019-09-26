|
|
John Markovich
John "Jack" Markovich, 83, of Lansford, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in the Hometown Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Hometown.
Born in Summit Hill, he was a son of the late Frank Markovich from the Ukraine and Anna (Toncola) Markovich from Binghamton, N.Y.
He was a graduate of the former Summit Hill High School.
John worked in construction and was a member of St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church, Lansford.
Surviving are three children.
He was also preceded in death by a child; brothers and sisters, Theodore, William, Helen and Mary; and an infant brother and sister, Michael and Anna.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Funeral arrangements have been place in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, Summit Hill. Online condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 26, 2019