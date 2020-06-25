In Loving Memory of John Mriss who passed away

18 years ago, June 25, 2002.

The strongest branch has fallen from our family tree, God had his way of taking me home, so you need not grieve for me. For many years God carried me and kept me at my best. He strengthen me and kept me strong for this we're truly blessed. Remember all the good times, the happiness & love. Think of me when you reminisce as I will be smiling from above. Loved and sadly missed by Monica and Bill

and the Family





