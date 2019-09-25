Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
For more information about
John Fignar
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
1046 W. Cedar St.
Allentown, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
1046 W. Cedar St.
Allentown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Fignar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John P. Fignar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John P. Fignar Obituary
John P. Fignar
John P. Fignar, 62, of Northampton, passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at home.
Born Oct. 9, 1956, in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Joseph J. and Anna M. (Oriel) Fignar of Lan-sford.
Johnny was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and sang in the church choir.
He loved trains and was an avid Phillies, Eagles and Flyers fan; he was a gentle soul who took care of his father and his sister in their need.
Survivors: siblings, Jo Anne Kenney, and husband, Daniel, Joseph F. Fignar, and wife Monica, Jeanne Fignar, with whom he resided, and Ann Marie Edinger, and husband Kerry; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1046 W. Cedar St., Allentown. Family and friends may call Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. in the church. Burial will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Summit Hill. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church c/o funeral home in loving memory of John.
Published in Times News on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
Download Now