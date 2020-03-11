|
|
John P. Porambo
John P. "Squeaky" Porambo, 75, of Lansford, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital in Coaldale.
Born in Lansford, he was a son of the late John and Mary (Marek) Porambo.
He was a graduate of the former Lansford High School.
John was a former policeman in Lansford and last worked for Silberline Manufacturing in Lansford until retiring.
He was a member of the former Ss. Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Church in Lansford and current member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley in Summit Hill.
John was a member of the former Lansford AMVETS, the Lansford American Legion and Italian Club of Lansford. He was also a member of the American Fire Co. No. 1 of Lansford.
Surviving are several nephews; and sister-inlaw, Helene Porambo of Lansford.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Porambo; and sister, Catherine Radocha.
Service: Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements have been place in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill.
Online condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 11, 2020