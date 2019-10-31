|
John Robert
Angelo Jr.
John Robert Angelo Jr., 56, of Pittstown, New Jersey, beloved husband of Jamie (Edmonds) Angelo, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday morning, Oct. 27, 2019, surrounded by loved ones at the Robert Woods Johnson Medical Center, New Brunswick, New Jersey, after fighting a courageous battle against cancer.
John was born March 27, 1963, in Hazleton, a son of John R. Sr. and Jean (Metrick) Angelo of Tamaqua.
A graduate from Marian High School in 1981, John received his undergraduate and master's degree from Allentown College, now DeSales University.
John was a devoted and loving, father. He loved spending time with his family and friends, taking trips with his wife, and loved a good party. He was always a competitor, whether it was playing basketball throughout high school and college, competing in one of his many triathlons, or the annual family beach bocce tournaments. John enjoyed watching and attending sporting events, especially his beloved Eagles.
John was an incredibly intelligent and hardworking man who had a 30-year career in the pharmaceutical and professional consulting field. John will be missed dearly but will always be among his family and friends.
John is survived by sons Matthew, and his companion Matthew Krauss, and Bryan, and his fiancée Cristina Calogero; brothers, Dave, and his wife Lynda, their two children Kailyn and David, and Michael, and his companion Ann Tentylo-Krajcir; step-
children, Katie and Jack Koppinger; as well as many friends and extended family.
Service: A celebration of John's life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. in Wills Hall Chapel at DeSales University, 2755 Station Ave., Center Valley.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 301 Pine St., Tamaqua.
Friends may call on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, from 9 until 10:30 a.m.
Interment, parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Stand Up To Cancer organization, P.O. Box 843721, Los Angeles, CA. 90084-3721; or , P.O. Box 98018, Washington, D.C. 20090-8018.
Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of John can be made by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 31, 2019