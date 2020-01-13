|
|
John R. Carter
It is with great sadness that the family of John R. Carter, husband, father, pap and brother, announce his passing on Jan. 11, 2020, at St. Luke's Bethlehem at the age of 67 years.
John was a big presence, and to many would have been perceived as intimidating, however, to the contrary. John was a kind, gentle man who was devoted to his family and many friends.
John and his beloved wife of 34 years, Cheryl A. "Sherry" (Smellowsky) Carter reside on Pine Street in Tamaqua. He is also survived by sons, James Carter of Reading, and Joshua M. Carter, and his wife Mary, of Tamaqua; granddaughters, Evelyn "Evey," and Grace Carter, who he adored; and stepbrother, Brian Cassell, and his wife Angela, of Tamaqua.
John was predeceased by his stepfather, Calvin Cassell.
John had a huge extended family that view him as the patriarch.
Born in Coaldale, the son of the late Robert and Joan (Henry) Carter- Cassell.
A graduate of Tamaqua High School, John earned his mechanical engineering degree from Lafayette College and retired from Mallinckrodt Baker, now operating as Avantor of Philipsburg, New Jersey, after 32 years of service.
John was a charter member and past District Deputy of Harmony Lodge No. 86 Independent Order of Odd Fellows Tamaqua and a member of Scott Encampment No. 132. He was a member of the Free & Accepted Masons No. 238 Tamaqua and many masonic affiliations.
A patient and talented man, John enjoyed woodworking and carving. He was an outdoors man who like to ride his Harley with Sherry and was an ardent fly fisherman, tying his own fly's. Time spent at his lake house with his family was when John was in his true element, telling stories, and playing games and figures with his granddaughters. John looked forward to trips to Knoebel's for it was another way to spoil his girls.
Service: A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, from the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, at 11 a.m. Friends may call on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of services officiated by the Rev. Kevin Roberts.
Interment Odd Fellows Cemetery Tamaqua.
Memorials in his name to: Tamaqua Public Library, 30 S. Railroad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252.
Condolences or a fond memory of John can be expressed by visiting
www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 13, 2020