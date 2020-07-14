John R. Seitz III
John Russell Seitz III, 64, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Born on Aug. 6, 1955, in Ridley Park, he was a son of the late John Jr. and Audrey (Cope) Seitz.
He received a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Delaware in 1980, and practiced as an engineer at several companies such as Hewlett-
Packard before starting his own business, Seitz Technical Products, in 1982.
John was a prolific inventor, responsible for the creation of numerous products ranging from movie film equipment (Steadicam and Skycam) to medical airway management devices (Smartkart and Proshield).
He had a passion for the automotive world, especially motorcycles, repairing and building his own since childhood.
His technical fascinations and interests led to him becoming the proud owner of the junkyard on Rt. 472.
He was also an avid music lover, attending concerts and maintaining a home collection of bands, particularly The Beatles.
John was known by all for his undeniable genius, insatiable thirst for knowledge, weakness for all food (except peppers), appreciation of both the simple and extravagant, and his compassionate and relentless nature. He was an inspiring mentor in countless fields to anyone willing to learn from him.
Even after his numerous accomplishments and impressive feats in life, John asserted the most rewarding part of his life was being a Father.
Surviving are a son, John IV; a daughter, Samantha; a stepson, Tyler; their mother, Pamela; and a sister, Karen.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, Edward L. Collins Jr. Funeral Home, 86 Pine St., Oxford. Interment, Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Bowmans-town. Call 10-11 a.m. Thursday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, 5526 W. 13400 South, #510, Herriman, UT 84096. Online condolences can be offered at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com
.