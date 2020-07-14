1/1
John R. Seitz III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John R. Seitz III
John Russell Seitz III, 64, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Born on Aug. 6, 1955, in Ridley Park, he was a son of the late John Jr. and Audrey (Cope) Seitz.
He received a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Delaware in 1980, and practiced as an engineer at several companies such as Hewlett-
Packard before starting his own business, Seitz Technical Products, in 1982.
John was a prolific inventor, responsible for the creation of numerous products ranging from movie film equipment (Steadicam and Skycam) to medical airway management devices (Smartkart and Proshield).
He had a passion for the automotive world, especially motorcycles, repairing and building his own since childhood.
His technical fascinations and interests led to him becoming the proud owner of the junkyard on Rt. 472.
He was also an avid music lover, attending concerts and maintaining a home collection of bands, particularly The Beatles.
John was known by all for his undeniable genius, insatiable thirst for knowledge, weakness for all food (except peppers), appreciation of both the simple and extravagant, and his compassionate and relentless nature. He was an inspiring mentor in countless fields to anyone willing to learn from him.
Even after his numerous accomplishments and impressive feats in life, John asserted the most rewarding part of his life was being a Father.
Surviving are a son, John IV; a daughter, Samantha; a stepson, Tyler; their mother, Pamela; and a sister, Karen.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, Edward L. Collins Jr. Funeral Home, 86 Pine St., Oxford. Interment, Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Bowmans-town. Call 10-11 a.m. Thursday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, 5526 W. 13400 South, #510, Herriman, UT 84096. Online condolences can be offered at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edward L. Collins Funeral Home, Inc. - Oxford
86 Pine Street
Oxford, PA 19363
610 932-9584
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edward L. Collins Funeral Home, Inc. - Oxford

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved