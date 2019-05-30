John R. Williams Sr.

John R. Williams Sr., 92, of Franklin Township, passed away Tuesday, May 28, at ManorCare Health Services in Easton. He was the husband of Kathryn L. (Man-hart) Will-iams.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Richard and Pansy (Ramey) Williams.

He served his country for 30 years, retiring with the rank of colonel in the United States Army Re-serves.

He had been a Carbon County controller before retiring.

John was a lifetime member of Lehighton American Legion and also an avid golfer.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Debbie and husband Kevin Youmans, of Erie; sons, John Jr., and wife Susan, and Howard, and wife Karen; stepdaughter Sandy, and husband Bill Gaumer, all of Lehighton; 13 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a daughter, Mary Alice Williams.

Service: Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, at the Mayes-Melber Funeral Home, 200 Franklin St., Weissport, with the Rev Dr. Dean Frey officiating. Call 10 to 11 a.m.. Interment, with military honors, 12:30 Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Published in Times News on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary