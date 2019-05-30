Home

John R. Williams Sr., 92, of Franklin Township, passed away Tuesday, May 28, at ManorCare Health Services in Easton. He was the husband of Kathryn L. (Man-hart) Will-iams.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Richard and Pansy (Ramey) Williams.
He served his country for 30 years, retiring with the rank of colonel in the United States Army Re-serves.
He had been a Carbon County controller before retiring.
John was a lifetime member of Lehighton American Legion and also an avid golfer.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Debbie and husband Kevin Youmans, of Erie; sons, John Jr., and wife Susan, and Howard, and wife Karen; stepdaughter Sandy, and husband Bill Gaumer, all of Lehighton; 13 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Mary Alice Williams.
Service: Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, at the Mayes-Melber Funeral Home, 200 Franklin St., Weissport, with the Rev Dr. Dean Frey officiating. Call 10 to 11 a.m.. Interment, with military honors, 12:30 Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
Published in Times News on May 30, 2019
