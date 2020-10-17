John R. Witcofsky
John R. "Beaver" Witcofsky, 66, died unexpectedly at his home in Sanford, Michigan, on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Born in Coal-
dale, he was the son of the late John F. and Frances B. (Ruslavage) Witcofsky.
John is survived by his brother, Bernie G. Witcofsky of Tamaqua; nieces, Andrea Witcofsky, and her wife Aubrey, and Shelly Ann Hamm, wife of Corey; and many cousins.
A graduate of Marian Catholic High School, John graduated Magna Cum Laude from DeSale University with a BS in chemistry. He earned his MS in chemistry from University of New Mexico in 1980.
John was an analytical chemist and engineer who last worked for Savannah River Nuclear Solution as a senior scientist. John had previous tenures with the likes of Dow Corning Corporation, Air Products and Chemical, and Ametek, to name a few.
Professionally, he was a career-long member of the American Chemical Society with numerous publications and professional papers read at scientific conferences. His crowning work of achievement was the development of the hard disk used in the world's first commercial Gigabyte hard drive, in an age of 32 Megabyte drives.
Born and raised in Tamaqua, John loved baseball and coached for the Tamaqua Community Baseball Association and for the Albuquerque Thunderbird Little League. John enjoyed bowling, fishing, golf, English darts and fantasy football.
John was married to North Texas native Etta Jean Peirce before divorcing.
Service: Graveside services to be held on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. in SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Owl Creek Road, Tamaqua.
Memorials in John's name to: Marian Catholic High School, 166 Marian Ave., Tamaqua, PA 18252.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St. Tamaqua. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com
