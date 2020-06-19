John Roger KunkleJohn Roger Kunkle, 81, of Kunkletown, formerly of Parryville, passed into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 17, at Mrs. Bush's Personal Care Home, Kunkletown. He was the husband of Adele M. (Wentz) Kunkle. They were married for 61 years on Feb. 7.Born in Parryville, on Dec. 8, 1938, he was the son of he late Kermit H. and Grace M. (Reiner) Kunkle.He served our country with the U.S. Army in the 82nd Airborne Division attaining the rank of PVT. (2).Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Blue Ridge Pressure Castings in Lehighton as a production preventive technician and as a die caster/production worker with 43 years of service.John was a member of Salem St. Paul Lutheran Church, Kresgeville, and Lehighton F&AM Lodge No. 621. He held a life membership with the Parryville Fire Company and held an active membership on the Parryville Cemetery Association, where he served as a custodian.In his spare time he enjoyed trout fishing and taking care of his feline companion, Nami.Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two daughters, Iris, wife of the Rev. John Neilon, of Fitschburg, Mass., and Holly, wife of Darry Messinger, of Whitehall; a son, Daniel Kunkle of Bartlett, Tenn.; a sister, Marlene, wife of Franklin Neff, of Parryville; seven grandchildren, Caleb, Abigail, Josiah, Benjamin, Hannah, Zachary, and Daniel; one great-granddaughter, Kaia; and nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by a daughter-in-law Jan (Jamison) Kunkle.Service: Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 20, at 11 a.m. in the Parryville Cemetery, with the Rev. John Neilon officiating. No calling hours. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to St. Jude's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolencescan be offered at