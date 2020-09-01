1/1
John S. Harrison
1987 - 2020
John "Johnny" Stephen Harrison, 33, of Barnesville, formerly of Lansford, passed away on Aug. 30, 2020, as a result of an ATV accident in Mahanoy Township.
Born in Lehighton, he was the son of John "Jack" Robert Harrison of Lansford and the late Susan (Repik) Harrison.
He was a graduate of Panther Valley High School, Class of 2006, having been a two-year National Honor Society member. He then went on to graduate from Bloomsburg University receiving a degree in Applied Science.
Johnny worked for Ri-Corp Development Inc., at the Gilberton Power Company, as a plant chemist. Johnny also owned and operated his newest hobby and business called Harrison Property Maintenance.
He was of the Catholic faith having been a member of the former St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church in Lansford, where he served as an alter boy. Johnny was fun loving to his core and and loved spending time with all his friends both old and new. He enjoyed vacationing domestically and abroad.
Surviving, along with his father, are his siblings, Jennifer Blasena, and her husband John, of Sayreville, NJ, Julie Tremblay, and her husband Ryan, of Ft. Myers, FL, and Jason Harrison of Macungie; nephews, Luke and Lance Tremblay; and uncle, David Harrison of Nesquehoning.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, John and Olga Harrison and Steve and Nancy Repik.
Services: will be private at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill. Online condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.


Published in Times News on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
