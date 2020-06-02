John S. HutnickJohn S. Hutnick, 70, of Bridge Street, Lehighton, died early Sunday morning, May 31, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of Patricia A. (Hornecker) Hutnick since June 30, 1979.Born in Manhattan, NYC, he was a son of the late Stephen and Alice (MacConnie) Hutnick.John was employed as production manager by the Chromium Corp., Lufkin, TX.He attended Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Lehighton, and formerly attended Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Palmerton.John served in the U.S. Army, Vietnam Era. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, black powder shooting, fly fishing, and fly tying. He was musically inclined and very artistic.Survivors: Wife; sons, Stephen, and wife Cheryl Hutnick, of Ashfield, Daniel S., and wife Jessica Hutnick, of Bethlehem; stepson, Jeffrey, and wife Della D'Nicuola, of Centennial, CO; five grandchildren.He was predeceased by daughter, Allison M. Hutnick in November 2018; and granddaughter, Taylor L. Hutnick in May 2018.Services: At the convenience of the family. Arrangements, Miller Funeral Home, Lehighton. Online condolences atContributions: Lehigh River Stocking Association, P.O. Box 97, Lehighton, PA 18235.