John
Samok Jr.
John Samok Jr., 78, of Edgemont Avenue, Palmerton, died Saturday afternoon, Aug. 15, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of the late Karen K. (Kratzel) Samok, who passed in 1999.
Born in Palmer-ton, he was a son of the late John Sr. and Anna (Dankanich) Samok.
John was a lifelong member of Ss. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Palmerton. He was a member of Palmerton High School's Class of 1959.
During the Vietnam Era, 1964-1966, John served his country honorably in the Army.
He was employed by the former NJ Zinc Co., Palmerton, from 1966-1981, and later from 1982 until his retirement in 1997. John was employed by AMPAL Corp., Aquashicola. After retiring he cared for his grandsons, John, and Timothy. He was very proud of all of their academic and athletic achievements at Palmerton Area High School.
John was also a very devoted fan of the Blue Bombers football team, wrestling team, and the track team.
He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping and was a member of several local rod and gun clubs. John also restored two classic Ford Mavericks, and enjoyed showing them at local area car shows.
Survivors: Daughter, Deanna C., wife of Peter Iles, of Palmerton; two grandsons; sisters, Mary Ann Tomish of Palmerton, and Janette, wife of Glenn Youse, of Allentown; brother, Michael, and wife Jean, of Palmerton; several nieces and nephews.
Services: Divine Liturgy, noon, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 106 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Call, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Thursday, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Interment, with military honors, 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at St. Vladimir's Lower Cemetery, Fireline Road, Palmerton. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
. Contributions: May be made in his memory to St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, 141 W. High St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240; or American Cancer Society
, 3893 Adler Place, Suite No. 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.