John
Starry Jr.
John "Jack" Starry Jr., former Coaldale chief of police and longtime Hometown businessman, of Rush Township, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospice Bethlehem, at the age of 84.
Born Monday, Feb. 17, 1936, in Coal-
dale, he was a son of the late John Starry Sr. and Mary (Kopie) Starry. He was also predeceased by his wife, Barbara (Oberman) Starry; brother, Daniel E. Starry; sisters, Helen Kabana, Olga Demchak, Marie Stefancik, Lucy Frendak Hrap-sky.
Surviving are a son, Dennis John Starry of Hometown, and his children, Daniel John and Denae Lynn, of Tamaqua.
A graduate of Coaldale High School, Class of 1953, Jack attended the Pennsylvania State Police Academy and served as the former Coaldale chief of police, and later retiring as a patrolman from Lansford police.
Jack retired from the Army National Guard, Sgt 1st Class, in charge of Armor Battalion Motor Pool, after serving honorably for 36 years.
Jack was a former member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church of Lansford.
He was the owner of D&S Auto and Towing of Hometown. He and his family looked forward to celebrating 60 years in business this year.
Jack was an accomplished mechanic and towing operator. He enjoyed attending many car and towing shows, especially Corvettes at Carlisle.
He was an avid Polka music fan, listening to "Polka Joe" every Sunday and attending many Polka functions with his favorite yearly trip to the Polka Convention at Seven Springs Resort.
He was a lifetime American Legion member, and was member associated with the National Fraternal Order of Police, Carbon-Schuylkill FOP Lodge No. 13, PA Police Chiefs Association, Northeast PA Police Chiefs, Middleast PA Police Chiefs, Southeast PA Police Chiefs, PA State Troopers Association, and the Northeast PA Corvette Club.
Service: In accordance with the CDC precautions for the public concerning the Covid-19 pandemic, the family will hold graveside military honors at Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, at a later date.
Memorials in his name to: St. Luke's Hospice, 2455 Black River Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
Published in Times News on Apr. 4, 2020