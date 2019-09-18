|
John T. Stapleton
John T. "Stape" Stapleton, 57, of Tamaqua, passed into eternal rest at his home on Thursday, Sept 5, after a 10-month courageous battle with cancer.
Born Friday, Feb. 9, 1962, in Coaldale, he was the son of Clara V. (Cook) Stapleton and the late John R. Stapleton.
Stape was a lifelong East End resident and graduated from Tamaqua Area High School Class of 1980. He attended East Stroudsburg University.
He worked construction at Lehigh Asphalt and later was an employee of Air Products.
Stape was an avid sports fan, liking Notre Dame, the New York Yankees and New York Giants. It was not unusual to see him at any type of local sporting event rooting for the underdog or any friend's kids that may be playing, and Stape had a tremendous amount of friends.
Stape was also a big music fan, from INXS to the Grateful Dead. He did not discriminate when it came to liking artists. He was like that with his friendships as well. You were lucky to know him, if you did. Stape will be missed dearly by all that knew him, especially his Annie, who fought the battle right beside him until the end.
Service: There will be a memorial service in Stape's honor at the E. Franklin Griffith's Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at 7 p.m. Friends may call from 5 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorial donations in Stape's name can be made to the Tamaqua Little League Association or East End Fire Company. Interment will be at Sky-View Memorial Park.
Published in Times News on Sept. 18, 2019