John T. Turnbach Obituary
John T. Turnbach
John T. Turnbach, 65, of Los Gatos,CA, formerly of Jim Thorpe, passed away May 6 in Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, San Jose, CA, after a battle with Covid-19. He was the longtime companion of Nikki Wong.
John was a son of the late Paul and Marie (Moulton) Turnbach. He was also predeceased by his twin brother, Paul.
He was a graduate of Marian High School, Class of 1973, and Lincoln Technical Institute.
He moved to California in 1980 to work for Apple.
John loved family, music, sports and his faithful dog, Jilly.
Survivors: Nikki Wong; sons, Paul Turnbach and wife, Rebecca, of Oregon, and Chris Chikes of California; sisters, Anne, wife of Tom Moyer, Peggy, wife of Bruce Shanfelt, and Kathy, widow of Dennis Gallagher; brother, Bob Turnbach, and wife, Lori; and nieces and nephews.
Service: Due to current conditions, all services are private. Memorial contributions in his name may be sent to the Mauch Chunk Opera House 14 W. Broadway Jim Thorpe, PA 18229.
The Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times News on May 11, 2020
